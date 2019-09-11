Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.42 Million; Evergreen Capital Management Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 2,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 31,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 28,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 9.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 03/05/2018 – GUANGZHOU ZHIGUANG ELECTRIC 002169.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING ARM ALIYUN; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba will buy Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $64.74. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alps Advsrs Incorporated owns 20,613 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.41% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 25,296 were accumulated by Redmond Asset Management Ltd Llc. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 486,847 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 31,052 shares. 1.87M were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0.05% stake. Parkside Fin Bancorp reported 428 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Compton Capital Ri reported 0.36% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Michigan-based Provident Management has invested 4.94% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Conning holds 17,929 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. De Burlo Group invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 23,258 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,296 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,159 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).