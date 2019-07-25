Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Holder Horan Capital Advisors Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Upped as Market Value Rose

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,598 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, down from 39,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $65.78. About 1.95M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 642.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 68,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,225 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 10,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $142.91. About 5.45 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 156,357 shares to 60,544 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,066 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.40M for 17.68 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.03 million activity. The insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16M. Middleton Sean also sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4.