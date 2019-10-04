Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Holder Wendell David Associates Has Cut Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Share Price Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Increased Stake by $3.78 Million

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 94.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 32,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 34,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $116.35. About 515,027 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.62. About 680,089 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) CEO Brian Humphries Presents at Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference Presentation (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Insurancenewsnet.com with their article: “New Cognizant AI Insurance Claims Platform Enhances Processing, Accuracy and Customer Service Following Natural Disasters – Insurance News Net” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Undervalued Stocks Boosting Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb Corp has 7,649 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 11,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 11,039 shares. Moreover, Horseman Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.4% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 10,000 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Groesbeck Management Nj stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 244,065 shares. Optimum Advsrs stated it has 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Com reported 24,291 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Thornburg Investment invested in 0.35% or 572,080 shares. Choate Inv has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 61,153 shares. Veritas Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has 968,207 shares. Harding Loevner L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 81,066 shares. Girard Partners Ltd owns 32,096 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.86M for 14.43 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $430.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,706 shares to 86,473 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 1,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).