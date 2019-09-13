Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Holder Wendell David Associates Decreased Its Stake; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Decreased Its Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology (CTSH) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 18,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,336 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 38,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 27.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The hedge fund held 15,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 21,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.12 million shares traded or 6.10% up from the average. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPR: LOOKING FOR TARGETS W/ DEFENSE, LOW-COST COUNTRY FOOTPRINT; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 06/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Unique On-site Blood Bank; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT EXPECTS TO BE BACK ON SCHEDULE FOR 737 BY JUNE: CEO; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Backs FY18 EPS $6.25-EPS $6.50; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS TO BUY EU-BASED SUPPLIER ASCO INDUSTRIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPR); 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS 1Q EPS $1.10, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS ANNOUNCES 20% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS EXPECTS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH NEW DEBT

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 56,710 shares to 672,935 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 472,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Performant Finl Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT).

Analysts await Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, down 1.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.7 per share. SPR’s profit will be $173.87M for 12.56 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.71 actual earnings per share reported by Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 15.32 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.