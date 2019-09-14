Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) Position Raised by First Merchants Corp; Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position as Shares Declined

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 20,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.20 million, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Com (CTSH) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 4,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 46,594 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 41,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 2.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.