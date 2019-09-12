Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com (CTSH) Shareholder Groesbeck Investment Management Has Lowered Stake; Northstar Investment Advisors Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $1.83 Million as Stock Price Declined

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 34.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 969 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.19M, up from 2,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $25.32 during the last trading session, reaching $1848.31. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 16/03/2018 – Owners of Amazon’s smart speakers report creepy giggling; 31/05/2018 – Analyst: Owning Washington Post makes Bezos target of Trump, and that’s ‘not the greatest’ for Amazon investors; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES REVENUE $3,102 MLN VS $1,939 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com (CTSH) by 56.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 20,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 15,910 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 36,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Cognizant Technlgy Sltns Corcl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $64.89. About 1.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma by 70,530 shares to 72,881 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Ltd by 5,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,702 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Cargojet Deal Help Amazon (AMZN) in the Delivery Race? – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Associates reported 665 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. First Bancorporation reported 790 shares. World invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). D E Shaw & Communications reported 469,145 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.3% or 142,878 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Legacy Capital Partners reported 2,805 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 1.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,640 shares. Boltwood Mngmt holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 362 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 1.58% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Park Oh has 0.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,127 shares. Economic Planning Group Inc Inc Adv reported 682 shares. Barometer Cap Inc holds 278 shares. Drexel Morgan And holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 785 shares. Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $585.42M for 15.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top-Ranked Blue Chip Tech Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Misses on Q1 Earnings, Cuts 2019 Guidance – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 0.04% or 38,138 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,387 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 1.93M shares. Halsey Ct reported 43,544 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 197,777 shares stake. Yhb Inv Advsr owns 1.07% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 106,139 shares. Carderock Mngmt Inc reported 0.2% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.25% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 444,995 shares. Wendell David Associate stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 3,775 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 276,407 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 104,444 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Parnassus Invs Ca reported 491,303 shares. Paloma Partners Com invested in 0.04% or 36,264 shares.