Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Reinhart Partners Has Decreased Holding; Glenview State Bank Trust Lifted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $306,332

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $31.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.48. About 198,937 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/04/2018 – Crown Prince Meets with Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Satya Nadella; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Childproofs Echo Speakers, Adds Age-Appropriate Audio Content; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 18/04/2018 – Former tech rivals announced Best Buy will begin selling 10 models of the Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. this summer

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 8,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 356,230 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.81 million, down from 364,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 49,120 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Co reported 380 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 14.69 million shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7.64 million shares or 3.01% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Saratoga Research Investment has 3.99% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cetera Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,944 shares in its portfolio. 1,889 were reported by Perkins Coie. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Washington Tru Com holds 0.54% or 164,609 shares. Oakworth Inc holds 0.02% or 1,212 shares. Majedie Asset Mgmt reported 176,684 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. 1.08M were accumulated by Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co. Moreover, National Tx has 0.27% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 7.42M shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 34,906 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter Inc Com (NYSE:CRI) by 16,012 shares to 47,802 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co Com by 26,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 352,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (NYSE:AL).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

