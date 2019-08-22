Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stock Value Declined While Oak Associates LTD Has Upped by $1.10 Million Its Stake; Mig Capital Has Increased Position in Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) as Shares Declined

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.73% . The hedge fund held 725,331 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.33M, up from 676,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in Bottomline Tech Del Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 167,409 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 6.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 15,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 262,084 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.99 million, up from 246,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.1. About 2.19M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,918 were accumulated by Smith Salley & Assocs. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc holds 142,104 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research reported 544,642 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Moreover, Kbc Grp Inc Nv has 0.19% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). National Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,787 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.15% or 800,185 shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.08% or 29,405 shares in its portfolio. Maverick Capital invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Montecito Bancorp & stated it has 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership owns 0.21% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.23M shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 267,947 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 327,070 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 33,622 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Cl A by 8,200 shares to 83,670 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 85,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28 million shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 29,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,392 shares, and cut its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Lc accumulated 5,674 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,285 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Liability Company reported 4 shares stake. Nordea Ab holds 0.01% or 97,940 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management LP owns 71,560 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 69,421 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis accumulated 106,701 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 1.03M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 5,309 shares. Everence Cap Management holds 0.05% or 5,320 shares. 1.14 million are owned by Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Daruma Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 375,219 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 1.91 million shares.