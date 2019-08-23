Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake Maintained by Arga Investment Management Lp; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS)

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1754.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 481,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 508,925 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87M, up from 27,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 1.64M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 186,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 689,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 503,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.76. About 587,477 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 59,100 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Prn) by 25.50 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.61M shares, and cut its stake in Pdl Biopharma Inc (Prn).

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Argentina market rout pummels Brazilian hedge fund – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TGS Nopec Hits Rough Weather In The Short Run – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 38,900 shares to 98,865 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sp Pref Adr by 933,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).