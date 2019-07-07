Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Stake Has Upped by Becker Capital Management Inc; Cook & Bynum Capital Management Trimmed Its The Coca (KO) Holding by $10.05 Million

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 48.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 4,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,960 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, up from 8,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 3.06M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc sold 218,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 504,260 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.63M, down from 722,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 8.92M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 10/05/2018 – CHEP Recognized with Supplier of the Year Award from Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM AND JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN TO FORM CANADIAN JOINT VENTURE TO ACQUIRE COCA-COLA REFRESHMENTS CANADA; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company Declares Quarterly Dividend

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley: Coca-Cola ‘Clearly’ Boasts Better Growth – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Cokeâ€™s Still Undervalued – Barron’s” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amid A Pot Stock Boom, I Have Misgivings About Aurora Cannabis Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verus owns 0.1% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 6,008 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,453 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot And Ma invested in 52,684 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.14% or 68,241 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.19% or 41,503 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd holds 26,433 shares. Duncker Streett Company, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,704 shares. Orrstown Fin holds 741 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 1.81% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Com accumulated 0.14% or 12,460 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability holds 81,412 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mngmt reported 31,528 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7,060 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Co invested in 12,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 39,472 are owned by Ipswich Invest Management.

Cook & Bynum Capital Management Llc, which manages about $288.01M and $167.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) by 52,727 shares to 762,997 shares, valued at $64.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 sales for $898,716 activity. 683 shares valued at $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. 168 shares were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan, worth $11,429 on Thursday, January 24. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTSH, MELI – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CTSH INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors and Persons With Knowledge to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT FOR CTSH, PETQ, AND EROS: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in CTSH, PETQ, and EROS to the Firm’s Investigation of Potential Disclosure Violations, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Acquires Meritsoft, Strengthens SaaS Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 143,381 shares to 156,470 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,328 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).