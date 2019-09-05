Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined While Davis R M Raised Stake by $2.17 Million; Hound Partners Cut Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake by $109.06 Million

Hound Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 44.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hound Partners Llc sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.33M, down from 2.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hound Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.06. About 115,867 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

Davis R M Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp (CTSH) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc bought 30,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 373,286 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, up from 343,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 872,505 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $65.91M for 16.24 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

