Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Position Raised by Arga Investment Management Lp; Sun Communities (SUI) Share Value Rose While Lenox Wealth Management Raised Position by $308,329

Lenox Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 275.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lenox Wealth Management Inc bought 2,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,533 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, up from 942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 343,634 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 22/05/2018 – REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen

Arga Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 1754.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp bought 481,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 508,925 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87M, up from 27,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 2.37M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple Management accumulated 9,173 shares. Green Street Investors Limited Liability holds 4.19% or 63,900 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Com invested in 0% or 11 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management owns 54,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 155 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 43 shares. North Carolina-based National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Signaturefd Lc invested in 1,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Limited Liability Company has 14,487 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associates Incorporated holds 0.36% or 51,060 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com accumulated 76,500 shares. Raymond James Services has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Regions Fincl stated it has 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30.31 million activity.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $693.17M and $320.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hat A 100Th by 100 shares to 600 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,462 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $667.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 125,650 shares to 144,200 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,664 shares, and cut its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. $48,650 worth of stock was sold by Middleton Sean on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 4 Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 1,208 shares.