Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Holder Jensen Investment Management Increased Position; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Valuation Declined

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 710,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.56M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.90 million, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $59.87. About 2.02M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 49.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 41,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 42,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, down from 83,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.1. About 12.69 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $165.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 13,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.