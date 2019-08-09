Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake by $51.19 Million; Strategic Financial Services Trimmed Position in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Value Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 24.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 710,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3.56 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257.90M, up from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 1,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 66,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.67M, down from 68,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 23.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/03/2018 – Apple to Hold Annual Software Developer Conference June 4 to 8; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 06/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Release Date, Specs: Sources Hint Possible Delay; Features And HIgher Price; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Samsung executive to lead South Korea business – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $165.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 5,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.68M shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 6,358 shares to 18,258 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 60,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

