Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Stake Maintained by Stack Financial Management Inc; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Valuation Rose, Eminence Capital LP Trimmed Stake by $130.81 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 36.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 1.72 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.32M, down from 4.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $91.67. About 1.74 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 12,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 178,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.00 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors reported 0.02% stake. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0% or 1,093 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd owns 8,918 shares. Wendell David Assoc Incorporated stated it has 0.43% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 1.23 million were accumulated by Arrowstreet Partnership. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 360,421 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Conning holds 0.04% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 17,929 shares. Shelton Management has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Legal And General Public Lc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 4.72 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co owns 1.49 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Aurora Inv Counsel accumulated 0.89% or 25,388 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 25,144 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 854,410 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 603,869 shares to 16.01M shares, valued at $202.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.23 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 280,571 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.21% or 2.96M shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited accumulated 10,932 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Howard Capital Mgmt has 147,352 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 4,992 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 32,576 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% stake. First Business Ser Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 81,438 are held by Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication Limited. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.11% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.29% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 2.32 million shares. American Century Companies invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Proffitt Goodson accumulated 13,726 shares. Family Management holds 0.86% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 26,136 shares.