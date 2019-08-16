Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Holding Held by Stack Financial Management Inc; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 2,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,822 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 11,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $162.27. About 2.19M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 12,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 191,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, up from 178,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $60.58. About 3.46M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Destination Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bbt Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Arga Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 5.52% or 508,925 shares. Scotia holds 72,252 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.14% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7.42M shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Company holds 5,469 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 981,451 shares. Muhlenkamp & Incorporated holds 3.17% or 92,460 shares. Pzena Invest Limited Liability Co owns 7.64 million shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 7,296 shares. Retail Bank Of The West accumulated 66,560 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2,622 shares. Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,725 shares. Redmond Asset Lc owns 25,296 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 68,290 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd reported 0.86% stake. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has 14,496 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,350 shares stake. 232 were accumulated by Country Trust National Bank & Trust. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1,537 shares in its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0.14% or 5,259 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated holds 12,409 shares. Sns Financial Lc has 17,259 shares. Sabal Communication reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First American Natl Bank holds 0.59% or 51,032 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 31,342 shares. Banque Pictet Cie owns 296,170 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 166,604 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.18 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.