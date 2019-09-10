Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.96 Million; Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Decreased Stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by $310.93 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 404.83M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 994,752 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Morgan Stanley $Bmark Debt Offering in Two Parts; 08/04/2018 – Ramsay Health Care Price Tagret Cut 1.7% to A$59.00/Share by Morgan Stanley; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Ken Morgan – Concord – 03/12/2018 11:22 AM; 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 08/05/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.20 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 02/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S BODYFRIEND HIRES MIRAE, MORGAN STANLEY FOR IPO:EDAILY

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. (CTSH) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 41,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.80 million, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.53. About 114,068 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Yhb Investment Advsr Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 46,686 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,913 shares. Amica Retiree has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 14,166 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0.19% or 1.71M shares. Putnam Fl Investment accumulated 41,469 shares. Valley Advisers holds 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 7,215 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 381,452 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Llc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Factory Mutual Insur accumulated 1.14M shares. Regentatlantic Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 148,949 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Westover Cap Advsrs Ltd Company owns 8,000 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 16,902 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc owns 286,666 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 8.92 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.40 million for 15.13 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

