Cognizant Tech Solutions A (CTSH) Valuation Declined While New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Holding by $478,368; Thiel Macro Holding in Lennar (LEN) Decreased by $4.90 Million

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.52. About 438,882 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q New Orders $3.4B, Up 38%; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 20/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.09% STAKE IN LENNAR CORPORATION; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Lennar CEO to become executive chairman

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions A (CTSH) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 6,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 854,410 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.90 million, down from 861,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $61.99. About 179,169 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,904 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $171.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.04M for 9.76 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

