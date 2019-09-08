Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $308,592; Natixis Has Cut Msci (MSCI) Stake by $6.64 Million

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – India tax department freezes certain Cognizant bank accounts-report; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47

Natixis decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 49.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 33,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 34,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, down from 68,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 507,025 shares traded or 0.52% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS DROPS ZTE 0763.HK 000063.SZ FROM MSCI CHINA, MSCI CHINA A INCLUSION AND MSCI CHINA A LARGE CAP INDEXES; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Greece ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Saudi Regulator, Bourse Ready for Aramco IPO as MSCI Gets Closer; 09/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 29/05/2018 – Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets Hedged Equity ETF Below 200D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Norway ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Authers’ Note: MSCI – Meaningful Scepticism Concerning Indices

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 713,900 shares to 933,800 shares, valued at $31.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 19,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $135.90 million for 37.46 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 55,472 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 3,687 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 121,877 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 82 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 97,541 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Covington Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Landscape Capital Management Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,654 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Ameritas Inv reported 1,511 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 103 shares. Fil Limited has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 30 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Profund Llc has invested 0.02% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.