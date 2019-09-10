Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Stock Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered by $308,592 Its Position; Gabalex Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by $1.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Gabalex Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $56.03. About 4.57M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Results Get Boost From In-Game Spending; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25 million, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 886,123 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited owns 2.54M shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited reported 11,634 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). First Citizens National Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.21% or 26,151 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Boys Arnold & Company stated it has 5,216 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation invested in 0% or 408 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.36% or 1.26 million shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Northern Tru Corp holds 0.14% or 7.66 million shares in its portfolio. Hendershot Inc stated it has 150,700 shares. Guardian Capital Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 5,450 shares. Intrust Bank Na holds 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 10,214 shares.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $552.32M for 15.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 67,663 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 112,134 shares. Shanda Asset Management Ltd reported 0.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj owns 12,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Lc reported 10,210 shares. Bailard, a California-based fund reported 54,158 shares. 46,166 were accumulated by Trust Communication Of Vermont. Parkside Fin Bank And Tru reported 590 shares. Markel reported 248,800 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 769 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,997 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blair William Il holds 0.16% or 580,067 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Davis R M Inc owns 57,585 shares. Whittier Tru Company, California-based fund reported 148,139 shares.

Gabalex Capital Management Llc, which manages about $399.75 million and $346.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).