Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Trimmed Position as Share Price Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Lifted Antero Res (AR) Position by $2.50 Million as Stock Declined

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.99. About 1.51M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 312,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13M, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.04% or $0.445 during the last trading session, reaching $4.475. About 7.31M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 38,539 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $63.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 51,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 409,199 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $101,260 were bought by RADY PAUL M. $174,912 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were bought by Warren Glen C Jr. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30M worth of stock. $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Hardesty Benjamin A..

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.39 million for 17.74 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

