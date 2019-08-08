Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Shareholder Kirr Marbach & Company Cut Its Position by $308,592; Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) Holder Stonebridge Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intl Business Machines Cor (IBM) by 34.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 21,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 40,428 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, down from 61,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intl Business Machines Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.11. About 5.62 million shares traded or 54.40% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/05/2018 – IBM: Credit Mutuel to Deploy Watson Across All Business Lines; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 29/03/2018 – IBM – 2016 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.15 TO $13.44 AND 2017 OPERATING EPS REDUCED BY $0.14 TO $13.66; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP – PLANS TO INTEGRATE IBM’S PATENTED HYBRID LASER RELEASE PROCESS INTO EVG’S FIELD-PROVEN TEMPORARY BONDING AND DEBONDING EQUIPMENT SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $62.21. About 2.66 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartwell J M Partnership owns 369,136 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hillsdale Inv Mgmt holds 6,800 shares. 1,515 were reported by Clearbridge Invests Llc. 11,634 were reported by Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation. 9,352 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Limited Co. 19,296 were reported by Advsr Asset Management. 563 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. Brandes Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 146,834 shares. Washington has invested 0.54% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% or 107,787 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 1.63 million shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 9,053 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) holds 0.18% or 143,282 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.99 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IBM Closes Its $34 Billion Red Hat Acquisition – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AI Stocks: Here’s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM: Red Is The New Blue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM, Chainyard launch supplier blockchain network – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.