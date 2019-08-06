Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Holding; Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Raised Stake

Edgar Lomax Co increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co bought 143,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 407,224 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54 million, up from 263,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 10/04/2018 – 42WS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – WebWire: BNY Mellon names Katherine Starks Head of Asset Servicing in Germany; 03/04/2018 – 31IB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – BNY Mellon and Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to Exchange Ownership Stakes in Amherst Capital for Minority Interest i; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG; 03/04/2018 – 85QY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 35GO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solution (CTSH) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 4,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 210,532 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.25M, down from 214,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solution for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 2.00M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Glob holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 415,351 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Lc has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Chevy Chase Tru Inc has 0.15% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 6,896 were accumulated by U S Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Shell Asset Co stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eaton Vance Management owns 367,506 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 1% or 80,854 shares. Indiana Tru And Inv invested in 0.44% or 11,589 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.11% or 2.39 million shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research, a Iowa-based fund reported 83,400 shares. Beese Fulmer Management reported 1.19% stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability invested in 0.25% or 376,983 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). M Inc invested in 6,894 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Div Reminder for Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Parnassus Fund Comments on Cognizant – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 29,744 shares to 568,050 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 66,475 shares to 282,349 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 119,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 583,676 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BK Technologies Receives $1.6 Million Order from California State Agency – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Bank of New York Mellon Shares Fell 9% on Wednesday – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 2.65M shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.1% or 253,148 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 173,243 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Com has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 1,200 shares. Marathon Cap stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Centurylink Invest has invested 0.61% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 2.57 million are held by Prudential Public Limited Com. Central Bancorporation has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). 91,875 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Dodge And Cox invested 2.07% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Hanson Doremus Mngmt reported 1,602 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 29,761 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.12% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).