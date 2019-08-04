Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Stock Price Declined While Dillon & Associates Cut by $591,480 Its Holding; Texas Instruments (TXN) Valuation Rose While Stewart & Patten Co Upped Its Holding

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 5.80 million shares traded or 3.88% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 6,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 112,809 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97M, up from 106,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $121.82. About 7.24M shares traded or 48.55% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cognizant Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Cognizant, Digital Realty, Murphy Oil, RealReal, Snap, Sproutâ€™s, Twitter and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cognizant Names Sandra Wijnberg to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION REMINDER for VRNT, PETQ, CTSH and PT: Hagens Berman Reminds Investors of Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Cognizant (CTSH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 7,320 shares to 11,383 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 1,208 shares worth $86,046. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc, Florida-based fund reported 453,481 shares. Victory Capital Management holds 602,135 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Raymond James Fincl Services Inc holds 0.01% or 38,944 shares. Axa has 341,869 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp owns 26,232 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sigma Counselors holds 25,266 shares. 65,428 are owned by Synovus Fin Corporation. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 128,257 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Limited reported 100,699 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs, a New Jersey-based fund reported 7,608 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc has 7,095 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 13,006 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Q2 Earnings Power Semiconductor ETFs? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Semiconductor-General Stock Outlook: Uncertainty Looms Larger – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Earnings: TXN Stock Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Surging chip stocks propel S&P 500 and Nasdaq to records – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $548.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,985 shares to 144,092 shares, valued at $23.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417,018 shares, and cut its stake in Bemis Co. Inc. (NYSE:BMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Com holds 6.71 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fire Group has 0.2% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Legacy Capital Ptnrs Inc holds 2,130 shares. First Manhattan reported 52,615 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 15,895 shares. Cambridge Group owns 57,970 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 12.86 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 135,919 are owned by M&T State Bank. Balyasny Asset Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 3,004 are held by Parsec Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Sageworth Tru has invested 0.02% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). The Vermont-based Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Keybank Association Oh reported 0.09% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 20,023 are owned by Cap Ca. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 150 shares.