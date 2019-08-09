Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Stock Declined While Cortland Associates Has Lowered Holding by $848,808; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Decreased Stake by $399,252

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80M, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $63.96. About 2.94M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 4,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 14,325 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 6.05M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Inventories Were $5.4 Billion at Feb. 28

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares to 3,201 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 132,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 990,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,645 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd. Palladium Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 126,993 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 29,974 shares. Cls Invs Limited reported 1,041 shares. Linscomb Williams Incorporated accumulated 6,435 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0.13% or 132,361 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 221,749 shares stake. 62,053 were reported by Bb&T Corporation. Moreover, Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 143,282 shares. First Merchants owns 41,740 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 0.32% or 204,909 shares. Davis R M Inc stated it has 373,286 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Pettee Invsts has invested 0.47% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 399,036 shares. Groesbeck Inv Management Corporation Nj holds 36,790 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard accumulated 0.34% or 103.90 million shares. Old Point & Service N A holds 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,700 shares. Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 4,002 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shelton Management has 5,825 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Tctc Limited invested in 0.06% or 13,048 shares. Meritage Port Management holds 0.61% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 71,500 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.02% or 9,300 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs holds 0.05% or 4,429 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl has 0.43% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Smith Salley Associate holds 5,704 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. West Chester Capital holds 8,635 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Toth Advisory Corporation reported 9,644 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 9,427 shares to 206,471 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 16,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

