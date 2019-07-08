Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Cut Stake as Shares Declined; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Trimmed Its First Republic (FRC) Position as Stock Price Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61 million, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 596,712 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in First Republic (FRC) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.13M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in First Republic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 105,420 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $1.27 EPS, up 5.83% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.2 per share. FRC’s profit will be $212.35M for 19.58 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.79% EPS growth.

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $15.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ollie’s Bargain by 8,377 shares to 9,266 shares, valued at $791,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 2,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,523 shares to 23,834 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

