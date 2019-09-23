Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Lowered Holding; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Modera Wealth Management Cut Its Position by $532,370 as Share Price Declined

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 30,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 19,472 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 50,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.52. About 927,743 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 3,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 14,754 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06M, down from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 1.50M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $547.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 23,967 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $114.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 23,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24,111 shares. Brookstone Cap Management has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Com reported 99,474 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Advisory accumulated 0.67% or 246,102 shares. United Kingdom-based Origin Asset Llp has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sandhill Cap Prtn Limited Co invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Prentiss Smith Company Inc owns 63,208 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt accumulated 210,447 shares. Amg Tru Comml Bank, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,477 shares. Centurylink Invest Communication holds 29,769 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,380 shares. Kemnay Advisory Serv holds 500 shares. Liberty has 7,948 shares. Associated Banc holds 183,176 shares.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.65 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Groesbeck Mngmt Corporation Nj reported 0.82% stake. Btr Capital Management has 3,725 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 54,303 shares. Btim reported 82,358 shares stake. Davis R M, a Maine-based fund reported 389,949 shares. Stack Financial Mgmt holds 188,120 shares. Sather Fin Inc has 4.31% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 358,453 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Hendershot Invests reported 160,620 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) stated it has 1,288 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Co holds 7,378 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Invest Group Inc Inc LP has 1.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,212 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.26% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.33M shares. Newman Dignan & Sheerar holds 4,256 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $323.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 5,239 shares to 84,874 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.