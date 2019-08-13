Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake by $591,480 as Market Valuation Declined; Dalal Street Position in Micron Technology (MU) Has Upped as Share Value Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23 million, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.65 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 559,868 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 400 shares in its portfolio. 4.39 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Srb Corporation stated it has 16,924 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 224,915 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability invested in 0% or 214 shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 4.28% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Boothbay Fund Lc holds 26,691 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,298 shares. Savings Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Churchill Mngmt Corporation stated it has 112,945 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nomura Inc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

