Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Dillon & Associates Has Trimmed Its Position; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Employees Retirement System Of Texas Lowered Its Position

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 672,771 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 121,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.49M, down from 124,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $285.06. About 1.28M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe Stock Should Keep Moving Higher – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe bull expects permanent price increase – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe (ADBE) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt reported 8,241 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ballentine Prns Lc has 3,892 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 27,626 are owned by Telemus Lc. Parus Fin (Uk) has 12,075 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited invested in 0.54% or 276,090 shares. Invesco holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 5.80 million shares. 52,000 are owned by Bp Public Ltd Company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 28,665 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.94% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.59% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 217,629 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.68% stake. Barbara Oil, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,000 shares. 40,718 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Atria Ltd Llc reported 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.82 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 16,000 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.05% or 580,594 shares in its portfolio. Majedie Asset Mgmt holds 176,684 shares. The New Jersey-based Regentatlantic Llc has invested 0.19% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 80,854 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.7% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 60,586 shares. Choate Inv Advisors invested in 0.26% or 61,153 shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.06% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Spirit Of America Ny reported 8,450 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Eastern National Bank has 135,670 shares. Stonebridge Advisors Limited Liability has 3,144 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Co stated it has 7,608 shares.

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35M and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 5,027 shares to 50,052 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SNX or CTSH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “There’s A Lot To Like About Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upcoming 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.18 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.