Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Shareholder Cortland Associates Has Decreased Its Holding; Quantum Capital Management Position in D R Horton (DHI) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80M, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 2.00M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 13,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 409,986 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.97M, down from 423,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 2.13 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI COULD TRADE AT $71.50, CURRENTLY TRADING AT $43.40; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 23,832 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 119,325 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,780 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 17.56M shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc invested 0.1% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Cubic Asset has invested 0.14% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability has 9,190 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 4,017 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.09% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 7.02 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 849 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Inc has 0% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Bluemar Cap Limited Com has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 9,941 shares.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 311,469 shares to 635,111 shares, valued at $33.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Richards Packaging Income (RPKIF) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schwartz Counsel Incorporated accumulated 609,000 shares. Smith Salley And holds 122,918 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 661,443 shares. Yhb Inv reported 108,825 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Management Lc reported 2,622 shares. 1.63 million are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Flossbach Von Storch Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Holderness Invs Com has 0.18% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Forte Capital Ltd Adv has 0.65% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 100,699 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 15,237 shares. Moreover, Thomas White Intll has 1% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 0.38% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 34,906 shares. 119,317 are owned by Calamos Ltd Llc. Atwood & Palmer owns 115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

