Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Share Value Declined While Cortland Associates Has Trimmed by $848,808 Its Position; Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake by $631,346 as Stock Value Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 11,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 549,272 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80M, down from 561,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.93 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.48 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – British takeover regulator appoints Citigroup executive as director general; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – Citywire: HSBC adds Citi investment counselor to Miami team; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $554.00M for 15.35 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Bridge invested in 176,006 shares. Cna Fin reported 33,367 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 128,257 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.24% or 341,661 shares in its portfolio. Comgest Investors Sas invested in 12.8% or 8.07M shares. Mufg Americas owns 0.06% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 26,451 shares. 19,972 are owned by Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 29,248 shares. Dearborn Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 12,801 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 177,725 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sigma Inv Counselors Inc holds 25,266 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps Bell accumulated 142,104 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc owns 0% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 15,427 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00M and $618.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB) by 72,083 shares to 278,681 shares, valued at $46.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.