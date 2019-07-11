Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) Holder Dillon & Associates Has Cut Position by $591,480 as Valuation Declined; J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shareholder Foster & Motley Has Cut Its Stake

Dillon & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (CTSH) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc sold 8,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 58,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.06. About 3.10 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 3,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,639 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58M, down from 97,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 9.03M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – GODADDY INC GDDY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $60; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 23/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE FINANCIAL COMPANY LLC – SETTLEMENT & DELIVERY OF NOTES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON MAY 2, 2018; 04/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Services PMI: Summary

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28 billion for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.60M for 17.22 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.