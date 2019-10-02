Cognizant Tech. (CTSH) Stake Held by Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc; Celgene Com (CELG) Shareholder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Lowered Its Position by $22.25 Million

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.67. About 482,278 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 GAAP EPS ABOUT $7.36 WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit; 04/05/2018 – Celgene Delivers No-Drama Quarter Following Series of Setbacks; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech. (CTSH) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 billion, up from 13,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $60.6. About 858,183 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23M and $465.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.46 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $346.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9,100 shares to 52,550 shares, valued at $3.68 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr (NYSE:DLR) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,920 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos. (NYSE:EL).