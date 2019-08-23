Cognizant Tech. (CTSH) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Decreased Position by $54.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Share Value Rose, Holder Lsv Asset Management Decreased by $4.31 Million Its Stake

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech. (CTSH) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc sold 750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978.08M, down from 14,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $61.2. About 3.29 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 113,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.13M, down from 4.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $40.18. About 2.21 million shares traded or 36.63% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REPORTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ucb Sa by 790 shares to 6,876 shares, valued at $591.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT) by 160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp. (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). North Star Inv Management reported 408 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Benjamin F Edwards Comm reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.08% or 140,570 shares. Westpac Bk owns 100,158 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,110 shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Alpha Windward Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,646 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt invested in 184,900 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bbt Cap Mgmt Lc, Texas-based fund reported 5,919 shares. United Advisers Lc invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68 billion and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 721,400 shares to 4.82 million shares, valued at $216.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Continental Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UAL) by 268,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Ltd Company Delaware stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 19,160 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc accumulated 52,791 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hightower Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 12,820 shares. Washington Bancorporation owns 0.01% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 1,146 shares. Brown Advisory owns 195,310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commerce Comml Bank has 5,930 shares. Lincoln Corp has invested 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Lasalle Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 490,000 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.06% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Walleye Trading Llc reported 321 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited, a Korea-based fund reported 428,404 shares. Parkside State Bank & Trust invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 670,543 shares.