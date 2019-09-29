Cognizant Tech (CTSH) Holder Halsey Associates Cut Its Holding by $13.83 Million as Stock Price Declined; Servicen (NOW) Holder Ubs Oconnor Has Trimmed Its Position by $10.14 Billion as Share Value Rose

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Servicen (NOW) by 74.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 36,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 12,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56B, down from 49,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Servicen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15M shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech (CTSH) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 219,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 43,544 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, down from 263,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgrou (NYSE:EGP) by 65,400 shares to 87,200 shares, valued at $10.11B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.