Cognizan (CTSH) Holding Maintained by Ubs Oconnor Llc; Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Fedex (FDX) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 274,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 2.92M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529.12 million, up from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $6.13 during the last trading session, reaching $151.97. About 2.81 million shares traded or 26.75% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 14/03/2018 – Sen. Corker: Corker Applauds FedEx Memphis Hub Announcement; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Explosion at FedEx Facility in Texas Follows Bombings in Austin; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS MEMPHIS HUB PROJECT SHOULD BE COMPLETE BY 2025; 21/03/2018 – FDX: BREAKING: APD, FBI arresting suspect in Austin bombing. Suspect donated device, shots were fired. #AustinBomber #austinPD – ! $FDX; 20/03/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Cognizan (CTSH) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.43B, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cognizan for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60. About 2.95M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Co (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 140,699 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $3.82 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins (NYSE:CUZ) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Reli.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. by 1.54M shares to 12.35M shares, valued at $383.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructur by 127,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,148 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

