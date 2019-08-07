Cognios Capital Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.01 Million; Market Value Rose; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Raised Holding

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 10,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 50,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 6.50 million shares traded or 10.63% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/03/2018 – Walmart is opening FedEx shops for printing, packing and shipping inside 500 of its U.S. stores; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- SOME BIDDERS FOR WALMART BRAZIL OPS ESTIMATE TAX LIABILITIES OF $3 BLN, MAINLY WITH STATES OF SANTA CATARINA AND PERNAMBUCO; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Walmart Brazil ops bidders peg unit’s back taxes at up to $3 bln; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 16/03/2018 – Walmart could help one of India’s top e-commerce start-ups compete with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 20/03/2018 – FedEx: Expanding After Pilot Program in 47 Walmart Locations in Six States; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24M, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $242.14. About 2.54 million shares traded or 104.61% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart Inc. (WMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart looks for regulatory relief in India – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lack Of Qualified Truck Drivers Being Felt Across US-Mexico Border Region – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Retail Stocks That Are Worth a Look Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,124 were accumulated by Columbia Asset Management. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 62,093 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Centurylink Invest Management Co owns 16,397 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Alpha Cubed Lc owns 3,720 shares. Calamos Wealth Llc invested 0.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 3,760 were accumulated by Cadinha And Communications Limited Liability Company. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv invested 1.28% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Meritage has 13,275 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Lc accumulated 19,874 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,045 shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.06% or 15,914 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Limited holds 20,927 shares. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Hawaiian Financial Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 21,879 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).