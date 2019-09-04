Cognios Capital Upped Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $425,696; Stock Value Declined; Fiduciary Management Boosted Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holding by $114.58 Million as Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 33.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 1.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 4.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.74 million, up from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $104.44. About 1.47M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.18. About 6.75M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 3.79% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Bbva Compass Bancshares has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,232 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.03% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 6,750 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Iowa Bancorp has invested 1.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Mirae Asset Investments holds 65,385 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund holds 4,731 shares. 71,344 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 31,744 shares. The California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability holds 7 shares. Zuckerman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co has 3,035 shares. Natl Pension Service reported 312,947 shares stake. The Colorado-based Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.41% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Leuthold Grp Incorporated Limited accumulated 70,734 shares or 1% of the stock.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.41M shares to 5.48 million shares, valued at $294.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 184,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,100 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.