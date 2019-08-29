Cognios Capital Upped Intel Com Usd0.001 (INTC) Holding By $2.09 Million; Shorts at CB2 INSIGHTS COMMON SHARES CANADA (CBIIF) Lowered By 33.81%

CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF) had a decrease of 33.81% in short interest. CBIIF’s SI was 9,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 33.81% from 13,900 shares previously. With 63,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CB2 INSIGHTS INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CBIIF)’s short sellers to cover CBIIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1282 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC) stake by 432.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc acquired 39,419 shares as Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC)’s stock declined 0.41%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 48,527 shares with $2.61M value, up from 9,108 last quarter. Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 now has $207.30B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.79. About 4.16M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those of Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Intel Saffron AI Speeds Issue Resolution for Manufacturing, Software and Aerospace; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER JOINS INTEL FROM TESLA; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 31/05/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS, ERICSSON AND INTEL TESTED A CYBERSPORT VR GAME ON A 5G NETWORK; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 21,999 shares to 27,379 valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc Class A stake by 8,276 shares and now owns 21,826 shares. Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

CB2 Insights Inc. provides predictive analytics tools, data-driven software, and comprehensive services for the cannabis value chain industry the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.66 million. The firm develops an integrated cloud productivity and business intelligence software platform for the cannabis industry. It currently has negative earnings. It offers cannabis-focused electronic medical record platform with a suite of practice management tools to support the workflows of a clinician and/or their clinical practice in medical cannabis under the Sail Cannabis brand.

