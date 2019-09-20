Cognios Capital Trimmed Position in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (CLX) by $1.83 Million as Shares Rose; As W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Market Value Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Upped Holding by $1.46 Million

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 (CLX) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 11,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 14,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.19 million, down from 26,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $151.78. About 1.36 million shares traded or 44.76% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 846,126 shares traded or 38.89% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares to 299,388 shares, valued at $25.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,583 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd reported 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dupont Cap Mngmt stated it has 49,425 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Company holds 0.3% or 11,801 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies holds 7,794 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 1,500 shares. West Chester Capital Advisors invested in 1,494 shares. Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.41% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Northstar Invest Limited Liability Company owns 1,475 shares. Private Ocean Limited Company reported 0.05% stake. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 1,225 shares stake. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 2,440 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Liability owns 107,596 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Yacktman Asset Lp has 59,691 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Advsr Incorporated Ok reported 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Ltd Comnpv by 14,127 shares to 64,989 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostic Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 33,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc Class A.