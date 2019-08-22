Cognios Capital Trimmed By $1.85 Million Its Nike Class B (NKE) Position; Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8700 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is 1.02% above currents $90.58 stock price. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, May 6 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $95.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $87.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Cognios Capital Llc decreased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 44.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cognios Capital Llc sold 21,999 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Cognios Capital Llc holds 27,379 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 49,378 last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $129.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.84. About 1.28 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Corporate Culture That Excluded Some Staff; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 29.17 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Using Nike to Increase Our Focus on Consumer Stocks – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg invested in 0.62% or 1.71 million shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Com reported 12,287 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Co reported 1.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 313,373 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,663 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.69% or 24,195 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6.08 million shares. Raymond James Serv Advsr accumulated 304,571 shares. Altfest L J reported 1,304 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Ocean has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,112 shares. Mengis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horan Capital Advisors Ltd has 1,330 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 1,059 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,431 shares. California-based Accuvest Advsr has invested 0.52% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 11.76% above currents $82.84 stock price. Nike had 38 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Monday, March 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $96 target. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo.

Cognios Capital Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) stake by 13,971 shares to 25,719 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) stake by 6,850 shares and now owns 50,215 shares. Advanced Micro Devic (NASDAQ:AMD) was raised too.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 9.83 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.58. About 21,440 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 12/03/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 06/03/2018 New Jersey Drug Treatment Centers Directory Expansion Continues With Asbury Park; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Net $40.1M; 19/03/2018 – TripleCare Launches Telemedicine Services at Asbury Communities; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Rev $1.61B; 24/04/2018 – Asbury Automotive 1Q Tax Rate 25% Vs. 36% Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – Legendary Hangout And Music Venue Asbury Lanes To Rock Again This Summer After Faithful Restoration That Celebrates The Soul Of Asbury Park

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside State Bank & Tru reported 7 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3,913 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,991 are held by Svcs Automobile Association. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 3,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Numerixs Invest Technology holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 1,600 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 15 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 72,970 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 67,628 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eminence Capital Lp holds 383,598 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 20,555 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) or 570,889 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 160,106 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 26,901 shares.