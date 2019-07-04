Cognios Capital Stake In Clorox Co (CLX) Was Lifted; Guggenheim Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX)

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 4,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, up from 21,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 705,479 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 35.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 68,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,031 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54M, up from 194,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 26,491 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 17.95% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend&Income Fund declares $0.0918 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Joe Walsh, CEO of DexYP, to Speak at Yext’s ONWARD18 Conference – PR Newswire” published on October 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Almaden Minerals Ltd. Enters into Secured Gold Loan Agreement with Almadex Minerals Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ChannelAdvisor Announces CFO Transition NYSE:ECOM – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI) by 12,489 shares to 157,217 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 18,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,214 shares, and cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 7 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 4.08 million shares or 14.19% less from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability accumulated 128,523 shares or 0% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 26,725 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Rivernorth Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.16M shares stake. Midas Mngmt owns 16,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited Com accumulated 0% or 14,550 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 33,192 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 12,322 shares. Sit Assoc Inc has 0.02% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 67,830 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm, a Missouri-based fund reported 465 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 262,334 shares. 1607 Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 59,493 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Asset Management accumulated 179,711 shares. Shaker Services Ltd Com accumulated 57,000 shares.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,778 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Holdings holds 0.22% or 4,875 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bailard has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Pinnacle accumulated 24,344 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 7,126 shares. 5,105 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Chevy Chase Tru owns 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 117,805 shares. Moreover, Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company has 1.01% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 0.58% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Asset Mngmt reported 1,653 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 34,961 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag holds 7,125 shares. Culbertson A N owns 8,814 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Paragon Management has invested 0.17% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Does Clorox Have Some Cleaning To Do? – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clorox Still Too Pricey – Seeking Alpha” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Burt’s Bees Presents Research on the Proven Power of Naturals at the 2019 World Congress of Dermatology – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.