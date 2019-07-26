Cognios Capital Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Has Decreased by $1.09 Million as Valuation Rose; As Baxter International (BAX) Stock Price Rose, Holder Madison Investment Holdings Has Decreased by $4.41 Million Its Holding

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 36.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 4,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 11,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $310.99. About 608,572 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – Photoshop maker Adobe’s revenue rises 24 percent; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year

Madison Investment Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc. (BAX) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc sold 54,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 264,605 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.52M, down from 319,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Baxter International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.64. About 1.22 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 21/04/2018 – DJ Baxter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAX); 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY 19% INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 13,101 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Utah Retirement Systems holds 94,440 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 45,153 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership. Swiss Retail Bank reported 2.17 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.14% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.25% stake. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 7,194 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 3.25 million shares. 3,265 were reported by Caxton Assocs L P. Jefferies Grp Limited has 0.01% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 11,749 shares. Jane Street Group has invested 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd has 3,711 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 173,156 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.80 million activity. STALLKAMP THOMAS T had sold 1,638 shares worth $120,803.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) by 11,896 shares to 426,019 shares, valued at $36.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 31,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (NYSE:ALK) by 8,425 shares to 39,832 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordstrom Inc Com Npv (NYSE:JWN) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Company Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.90 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $17.57 million activity. Shares for $6.00M were sold by Parasnis Abhay. $3.45 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million.