Cognios Capital Raised Its Ralph Lauren Class A (RL) Holding by $887,907; Shares Declined; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $1.20 Million as Share Price Declined

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A (RL) by 33.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 6,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,372 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, up from 20,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $110.49. About 1.07M shares traded or 0.50% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has risen 4.71% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Rev $1.53B; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Adj EPS 90c; 14/05/2018 – Titan Industries Inc. Appoints Joel Oblonsky Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren 4Q Net $41M; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – APPOINTMENTS WILL BRING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON COMPANY’S BOARD TO 13; 15/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren Declares Dividend of 50c

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 88.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 150,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,634 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171,000, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 7.29M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (NYSE:HAL) by 56,500 shares to 56,800 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,400 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold RL shares while 133 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 49.38 million shares or 5.48% less from 52.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares to 7,275 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,826 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.91 million activity. HERMANN VALERIE sold $1.31M worth of stock or 10,400 shares.