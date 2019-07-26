Cognios Capital Raised Its Holding in Macy S Com Usd0.01 (M) by $643,008; Kwmg Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Holding by $718,674

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 2.32 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 (M) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 26,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,052 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 66,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Macy S Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.66. About 2.42 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 16/05/2018 – Cramer praises Macy’s CEO Gennette for shaking up the embattled department store chain; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of SGCMS 2016-C5; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 12 Classes of JPMBB 2013-C12; 05/04/2018 – L’ville Bus 1st: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location (PHOTOS); 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: 2ND INCREASE OF INTL TOURIST SPENDING SINCE 2014; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Second Sales Gain Shows Off-Price Gaining Traction; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q Net $139M; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms 10 and Downgrades Three Classes of JPMCC 2012-CIBX

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Investors Should Learn From My Mistake – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Don’t Lose Faith – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na has 14,061 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). National Pension Service stated it has 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Communication Ma has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cove Street Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Capstone Financial invested in 0.08% or 36,641 shares. Cadence Capital Management Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 155,827 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership has 0.3% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pitcairn reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fiduciary Management Inc Wi accumulated 15.51M shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0.26% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability holds 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 183,540 shares. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 655,796 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 64,669 shares to 3,447 shares, valued at $186,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,054 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).