Cognios Capital Position in Gap Com (GPS) Lifted by $638,724; As Corning (GLW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Gap Inc Com (GPS) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 37,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The institutional investor held 121,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, up from 83,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 5.43 million shares traded. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT COMPARABLE SALES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO BE FLAT TO UP SLIGHTLY; 23/05/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.2425/SHR; 06/03/2018 – PointClickCare and Redox to Bridge the Gap Between Acute and Post-Acute Markets with Strategic Partnership; 22/03/2018 – GAP INC – CO’S CFO TERI LIST-STOLL TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Gap Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 22, 2018; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fill-The-Gap Portfolio News Developments; 24/05/2018 – GAP AFFIRMS 2018 YEAR EPS; 24/05/2018 – GAP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FOR OLD NAVY GLOBAL WAS POSITIVE 3%; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 27,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.15 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY SPECIALTY MATERIALS SEGMENT NET SALES WERE $ 278 MLN VS $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss $589M; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 27/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Corning’s New Yen Denominated Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: ADH Warns of Possible Hepatitis A Exposure to Customers of Corning, Ark., Flash Market/Subway; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 27/04/2018 – Global Fiber Optical Coupler Market to 2022 – Dominated by Corning, Finisar, Fujikura, Furukawa Electric, and Sumitomo Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Lc stated it has 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Menlo Ltd Liability Com holds 3.12% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 136,195 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Company, Nebraska-based fund reported 100 shares. First Bancorporation Tru Of Newtown reported 61,609 shares. Salem Mngmt has invested 3.74% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.38% or 133,306 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd owns 8,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Paragon Capital Ltd Co reported 100 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Texas-based Rench Wealth has invested 2.71% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Verity Verity Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Parthenon Ltd Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 314,109 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 2,545 shares to 9,791 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,262 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20M and $260.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:PHM) by 14,824 shares to 67,226 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 7,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,298 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).