Cognios Capital Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) Upped by $799,983; Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Shareholder Oakmont Partners Cut Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 29,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 101,588 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 71,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.64 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q EPS 90c; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 61.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 10,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549,000, down from 16,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33 million shares traded or 53.42% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,476 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $498,873 activity.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dow downgraded to Sell equivalent at BofA Merrill – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “August 2019 Stock Considerations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 72,238 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt holds 2,849 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Lc holds 0.58% or 31,891 shares. First Mercantile has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). South State reported 27,137 shares. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 43,978 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 59,626 are held by Ancora Advsrs Lc. Blair William Il has 0.01% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Csu Producer Resources Incorporated owns 12,334 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested 0.27% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 25 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors reported 21,701 shares. Kempen Management Nv holds 2.14% or 279,645 shares. Valicenti Advisory stated it has 57,465 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc Class A by 8,276 shares to 21,826 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,646 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,866 were reported by Private Ocean Lc. Hartford Financial has 1,400 shares. Andra Ap owns 159,200 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 435,874 are owned by Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Com. First Allied Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.27M shares. Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 32,504 were accumulated by World Asset Incorporated. Eaton Vance holds 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 536,813 shares. 50,920 are held by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 164,572 shares. 171,965 were reported by American Intl Group Inc. Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 1,782 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,333 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Paloma Management holds 28,512 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 were bought by GREGOR JOIE A on Tuesday, April 16. $48,096 worth of stock was bought by Arora Anil on Tuesday, April 16.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Conagra Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CAG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NYSE: CAG Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Conagra Brands, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “JANA Partners Enters Axalta (AXTA), Callaway Golf (ELY) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.