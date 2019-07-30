Cognios Capital Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Upped as Stock Rose; Adobe Com (ADBE) Stock Price Rose While Palladium Partners Increased by $7.16 Million Its Position

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56M shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA SAYS HILLHOUSE CAPITAL, ASIA-FOCUSED INVESTMENT FIRM, WILL ALSO SELL ITS STAKE IN MAGENTO TO ADOBE; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,321 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,688 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,321 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (NYSE:CNI) by 3,650 shares to 83,117 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,570 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.45 million activity.