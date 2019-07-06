Cognios Capital Position in Alaska Air Group Comusd0.0 (ALK) Has Lifted by $471,800; Costar Group (CSGP) Position Held by Fmr Llc

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 (ALK) by 26.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,832 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 31,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Comusd0.0 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $64.07. About 423,724 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 16/03/2018 – So fresh: Alaska Airlines elevates First Class menu and experience, with a West Coast twist. #upgrade; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Down About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees FY18 Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.51c-8.56c, Up About 3.5%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR TO LEASE GATES AT LGA AND DCA TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP SAYS AIR GROUP MARCH LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 0.5 POINTS TO 84.9 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE EXITED LOGI, TMUS, ALK, OXY, KHC IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Load Factor Dn 2.3 Points to 84.3%

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 68,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 311,860 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.46 million, up from 243,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $564.18. About 179,722 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 30.64% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 16/03/2018 Garry Marr: Sources telling CoStar News that TTC has signed a major lease to consolidate its warehouse operations in NW Toronto; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Group: Playboy Moving Headquarters to Westwood; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.65; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI)

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 949,864 shares to 115.07 million shares, valued at $19.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

