Cognios Capital Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake by $1.53 Million as Shares Declined; Wms Partners Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $334,386

Cognios Capital Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 50.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc sold 9,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,321 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 18,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $154.5. About 7.21M shares traded or 16.52% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 26/04/2018 – Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 2,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 137,921 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27M, down from 140,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60 million shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 429.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold $1.59 million. Roos John Victor sold 114 shares worth $18,169. 6,331 shares valued at $1.00M were sold by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 5. The insider Weaver Amy E sold $811,530. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 29,629 shares to 101,588 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inccom (LTD) by 18,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 2,750 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Llc accumulated 3,390 shares. Tru Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has 0.53% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3.63M shares. 1,781 are owned by Reynders Mcveigh Management. Artisan Lp reported 64,743 shares. Century stated it has 3.28M shares. Paradigm Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Pinnacle Associate holds 45,025 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 18,397 shares. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 184,823 shares. 30,835 were accumulated by Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 36,000 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Limited Co stated it has 1,199 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.